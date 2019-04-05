How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Friday, capping another solid week of gains for the market, after a big rebound in hiring last month eased concerns that the U.S. economy is slowing too sharply.

Health care, energy and technology companies accounted for much of the broad rally, which extended the S&P 500's consecutive run of gains to its seventh day, the longest winning streak in a year and a half.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 13.35 points, or 0.5%, to 2,892.74.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 40.36 points, or 0.2%, to 26,424.99.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 46.91 points, or 0.6%, to 7,938.69.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 15.06 points, or 1%, to 1,582.56.

For the week:

The S&P 500 gained 58.34 points, or 2.1%.

The Dow added 496.31 points, or 1.9%.

The Nasdaq rose 209.37 points, or 2.7%.

The Russell 2000 picked up 42.82 points, or 2.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 385.89 points, or 15.4%.

The Dow is up 3,097.53 points, or 13.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,303.41 points, or 19.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 234 points, or 17.4%.