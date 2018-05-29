How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks in the U.S. and Europe sank Tuesday following political turmoil in Italy, which stoked fears of instability in the euro bloc.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index shed 31.47 points, or 1.2 percent, to 2,689.86.

The Dow Jones industrial average skidded 391.64 points, or 1.6 percent, to 24,361.45.

The Nasdaq composite dropped 37.26 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,396.59.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks dipped 3.28 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,623.65.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 16.25 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Dow is down 357.77 points, or 1.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 493.20 points, or 7.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 88.14 points, or 5.7 percent.