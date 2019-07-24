How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
Stocks gained ground steadily and closed broadly higher on Wall Street as investors rewarded solid earnings results from several large companies.
The S&P 500 got off to a weak start Wednesday but gained steam throughout the afternoon. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell, dragged down by big drops in Boeing and Caterpillar.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 14.09 points, or 0.5%, to 3,019.56.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 79.22 points, or 0.3%, to 27,269.97.
The Nasdaq composite rose 70.10 points, or 0.8%, to 8,321.50.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 25.46 points, or 1.6%, to 1,580.42.
For the week:
The S&P 500 rose 42.95 points, or 1.4%.
The Dow rose 115.77 points, or 0.4%.
The Nasdaq rose 175.01 points, or 2.1%.
The Russell 2000 rose 32.52 points, or 2.1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 512.71 points, or 20.5%.
The Dow is up 3,942.51 points, or 16.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,686.22 points, or 25.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 231.86 points, or 17.2%.