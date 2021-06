FAIRFIELD — It’s hard to miss the bright colors and summer feel of the latest mural painted on the side of the Fairfield Circle Inn on Post Road.

“It was great,” said John Paul Ogrodnick, an artist who goes by JPO and the latest to add his mark to the inn’s wall. “It was a joy to be out there with the sun shining and music going.”

Every few months, the painting changes as part of the hotel’s fairly recent mural project, setting a new tone, but still carrying out the same goal: Connecting the community through art.

“Our hope was to bring life back into the community, just as we have to these older motels,” said Rick Emery, general manager for Fairfield Circle Inn and Hotel Hi-Ho. “These buildings were sort of an eye sore for years and now they’re a focal point of the town with all of the bright, vibrant pieces we have been able to host and we hope that we can continue with these murals for years to come.”

Though the first project of this kind in Fairfield, local artists and officials are hoping the idea grows and more murals are painted around town. It’s already a growing trend around the state with cities like New Haven and Stamford hosting public art projects to make art more accessible and help attract tourism.

CT Murals, a statewide effort under Rise Up for the Arts is also in the middle of a campaign to bring murals of Martin Luther King Jr. to 39 towns this year, including a proposal for one in Fairfield.

“A mural is so much more than graffiti on a wall and it’s lovely to see communities coming together to promote these public art displays,” Emery said.

Circle Inn

Fairfield Circle Inn and its sister property, Hotel Hi-Ho, have long been hubs for local artists, Emery said.

“We started with allowing local artists to fill the space of our lobbies with their pieces, sort of a free gallery concept, and then we began hosting more formal functions to recognize their works,” he said. “From there, we transitioned to a public art initiative bringing in famous pieces, such as the Paparazzi Dogs, which was already a major concept in large cities but hadn’t made its way to smaller areas, such as Fairfield County.”

Emery said they try to find creative and unique ways to engage with the community, alongside promoting local ventures. After the susses of the sculptures, he and his group looked to the next initiative.

“Once that took off and we realized there was a demand for public art in the area, we decided to think bigger, and what could be bigger than a massive mural displayed in a prime location on one of the busiest roads in Fairfield?” Emery said.

The mural project launched in July 2019 with Frankie Frieri, a tattoo artist at Three Roses Studio in Fairfield, painting the first one.

Circle Inn provides the lift, blank wall and supplies and the artist does the rest.

“When we first began, we simply posted the opportunity through our social channels and word of mouth and now have a list of over 50 individuals who are looking for a chance to be involved,” Emery said. “My team and I go through their pieces, whether through their websites or social pages and we decide among ourselves who would be the best fit.”

He said they’re drawn to local artists “willing to be bold.”

This was Teresa Rainieri’s first mural, but won’t be her last. She normally paints oil on wood, and had shown her work at the hotels before and agreed to take the leap for a mural after she was approached to join.

“Not only was it the first mural, but it was 35 feet tall,” said Rainieri, a longtime Fairfield resident.

Ogrodnick, who is from Bridgeport and now lives in Milford, became involved through his fiance, who lived in Fairfield. He did his mural on May 23, taking about 2 1/2 days to complete. He usually paints as he goes, but had a bit of an idea about what this one would look like before starting.

A growing movement

Ogrodnick started painting murals early in his career around 2013 while living in New York City. He was spending a lot of time at shows with street artists and graffiti artists and decided to try his hand at the medium as well.

“They were always painting on walls so I wanted to paint on walls,” he said.

One of his first murals was a a skate shop in Bridgeport. Most of the ones that followed were in the city with him picking up even more Connecticut jobs around 2018. Since then, he’s done murals in Milford, Stratford, New Haven, Bridgeport and now Fairfield. He now averages about six to 10 a year.

“I think there’s a slight increase,” he said of Connecticut’s murals. “There needs to be a lot more.”

He said he hopes to get people from New York out to Connecticut to see the art scene instead of the other way around and thinks more murals like these can help.

He said towns and residents are starting to understand that the murals bring excitement and people to the area. They can also easily change the appearance of a building or neighborhood.

“That whole building looked completely different before I got there,” Ogrodnick said. “It makes people proud of their cities.”

He said there’s still some hesitation, because not everyone understands the vision, but tend to accept it once they see it.

“Connecticut is still kind of conservative in some spots with it, rightfully so, there’s some history here,” he said. “It’s heading in the right direction.”

Rainieri said she’s also seeing more public art, not just murals, but window art, too.

“The space is out there, the community wants it, but sometimes it’s a challenge,” she said.

Emery said he hasn’t been contacted by other businesses or organizations in town to add their own murals, but has seen more popping up in the state.

“I think it’s been a hit,” he said of the Circle Inn project. “Of course, not everyone has been a fan of our efforts, but I believe overall the town has really taken a liking to the murals.”

The importance of these projects

Murals can also help bring people to town.

“We’re a local property here in a small town, projects like this help to get Fairfield back on the map as a tourist location,” Emery said. “Between the wonderful restaurants, downtown shopping, theaters, beaches, universities, this town is a bustling community and we hope this helps draw more people to come visit.”

Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick said murals are nice additions to the town and though they aren’t seeking them out, welcome discussions from local artists who would like to paint one.

The selectmen touted the benefits of murals for communities during a discussion in April, about the possibility of one of the Martin Luther King murals coming to town.

At the time, Selectwoman Nancy Lefkowitz said the mural would be a great thing for the community, especially because arts have the power to heal.

“It’s amazing what some paint can do for the psyche for the community,” she said.

That was the same approach Rainieri had with her mural, “Barn Swallow.” She chose the image because barn swallows are known to be easygoing, cheerful and loveable animals. She wanted her painting to bring the community together.

“It symbolizes a renewal of hope, peace and love — so many things we needed now more than ever in 2020,” she said. “We all needed that, not just Fairfield.”

She said the mural projects and other similar initiatives are also important because they raise awareness about local artists.

“It spotlights the artists,” she said, adding she received positive feedback when her painting was up this winter.

Ogrodnick said he received job offers on his website and instagram, @jpoart, once his work went up at the Circle Inn.

“Bringing something new to this community has become sort of a fun event as each mural has been very unique,” Emery said. “Particularly when we prep the wall white, we really feel that buzz among the locals of ‘what’s next’ and it’s really cool to be able to provide that to an amazing place like Fairfield.”