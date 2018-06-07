Hudson River bridge adds interpretive signs for pedestrians

CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — Pedestrians viewing the Hudson River from the Rip Van Winkle Bridge can now refer to a series of signs that include historical information.

The six signs were installed as part of the Hudson River Skywalk Project, which will connect the Thomas Cole House National Historic Site in Catskill with the Olana State Historic Site across the river.

The New York State Bridge Authority says the signs will include information about the founding of the Hudson River School of Art, Cole and fellow 19th century painter Frederic Church, who lived at Olana.

The signs were created in partnership with Columbia Memorial Health.