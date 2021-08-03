Huge California fire grows as heat spikes again across state Aug. 3, 2021 Updated: Aug. 3, 2021 4:53 p.m.
GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP) — California's largest wildfire exploded again after burning for nearly three weeks in remote mountains and officials warned Tuesday that hot, dry weather would increase the risk of new fires across much of the state.
Firefighters saved homes Monday in the small northern California community of Greenville near the Plumas National Forest as strong winds stoked the Dixie Fire, which grew to nearly 400 square miles (1,036 square kilometers) across Plumas and Butte counties.