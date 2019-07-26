Hundreds expected at Hindu Temple groundbreaking in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Hundreds of people are expected to attend a groundbreaking next week for a Hindu temple in a southern Indiana city.

The Hindu Society of Southern Indiana says the Aug. 3 groundbreaking on Columbus' west side will be open to the public.

The (Columbus) Republic reports that organizers expect about 700 people of various faiths at the event, including Mayor Jim Lienhoop.

The 8,000-square-foot (743-square-meter) temple will cost an estimated $1.2 million and is expected to be completed by next spring.

Hindu leaders say local believers currently meet for religious services and activities in a house and at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbus.

The temple, which will accommodate about 400 people, will be located next door to that church in the city about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Indianapolis.

