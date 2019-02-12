Icy weather causes power outages in Michigan; roads slick

DETROIT (AP) — Hundreds of Michigan schools were closed as more snow and icy weather crossed the state, knocking out power to thousands of homes and businesses.

Snow, sleet and freezing rain Tuesday also left roads and freeways slippery. Potentially damaging weather is expected to continue Wednesday and ice storm warnings have been issued in parts of southeastern Michigan.

Flooding shut northbound Interstate 75 at Eight Mile in Detroit and officials say a downed power line closed northbound I-275 at I-94 in suburban Detroit.

DTE Energy reports Tuesday afternoon that about 30,000 customers were without power. Consumers Energy on Monday morning reported about 11,000 outages, Indiana Michigan Power had about 6,000 outages in Michigan.

The Upper Peninsula was expected to get the largest snow accumulations, with up to 12 inches (30.5 centimeters) forecast.