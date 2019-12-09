Hundreds of homeless people get shoes at annual boot drive

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — For Shavontia Davis, Saturday was Christmas.

Davis, with her three young children in tow, entered the lobby of the University of Connecticut’s Hartford campus as if it were Santa’s workshop. There were hundreds of boxes of shoes piled 6 feet high. There were hundreds of socks, mittens, gloves and hats. There were packages of toiletries and sandwiches and water. There were flu shots and medical checkups.

And there was warmth and good cheer from the hundreds of UConn students and alumni who worked as volunteers at Footwear with Care’s annual Winter Boot Party, providing footwear and much more for the homeless.

“It is wonderful. Everything about this is wonderful,” Davis said.

Abby Moore began the Footwear with Care effort four years ago working with Hartford police officer Jim Barrett, an advocate for the homeless. It began after Barrett helped a man get a pair of shoes. That gave Moore the idea to help others, and she hosted an event which donated 40 pairs. After Saturday’s event, more than 4,000 pairs of shoes have been donated.

“It brings me to tears and restores my faith in humanity,” Moore said. “When I see all these volunteers and all these people with such challenging lives and they are all working together and smiling and all the barriers between them just disappear.”

Moore said she was expecting 300-350 people, but 600 registered online through city shelters and referrals. She said they received a “Christmas miracle” in the form of a $5,000 emergency grant from the Hartford County Bar Association Foundation to make sure they could help everyone.

“This is the true spirit of Christmas, helping those in need,” said Stephanie Blozy, owner of FleetFeet Sports. “And for those in need like the homeless who are always on their feet walking, a good pair of shoes are their life.”

Hartford resident John Williams has been in a wheelchair since an accident where he tumbled from a second floor down to concrete stairs, hurting his back 12 years ago. Williams was one of the first in line Saturday morning. The Yonkers, N.Y., native, who spent his life as a carpenter and roofer in Hartford, came out to get a new pair of boots.

“My feet get cold, very cold,” he said, trying on his new boots with an “ah, nice and tight” sigh and smile. “If you don’t have a good pair of shoes, you have nothing. To me, this is a blessing. It’s a blessing that people come out and help other people. That’s what it is all about. That’s what we need more of in this world.”

Dominick Burba Jr., who grew up in Manchester, now calls the streets of Hartford his home after staying at times at the McKinney Shelter. He credits Officer Barrett for helping him out with everything from sleeping bags to clothes.

“He’s a good cop,” said Burba, a former cook before he fell on “bad times.” “He’s a great guy. Not too many people care about us, but he’s one of the good ones. It’s stressful living outside on the edge, especially in the cold. But there are good people out there doing stuff like this for us. All we want to do is get back on our feet. This ain’t me.”

Wade Gibbs, an administrative coordinator for the Department of Public Policy, usually is busy working a few floors above the lobby of the old Hartford Times building. He said he enjoys volunteering. He helped at a similar event at Dunkin’ Donuts Park, home of the Hartford Yard Goats, last spring.

“It’s so meaningful to see the joy on their faces and connecting with them,” he said. “Anyone can be there in a heartbeat. Some are working, but still can’t afford to live or find a place or afford something seemingly as simple as socks and shoes. It’s a joy for me to lend a helping hand.”

Even after being in and out of rehab, Antonique Richards still has dreams. He got a job as a dishwasher and is looking to get another one in a warehouse. He plans on going back to school and becoming a counselor and working with recovering addicts as “a way of giving back” to those who helped him along the way. He wants to start his own business and open a Jamaican restaurant — his mom’s dream.

“I don’t have a lot of money, and my last boots were pretty messed up. Things like boots or a hat and scarf are so essential and makes me feel better about myself. If you look better, you feel better. I have no children. I have no limitations. I want to get out there and do something with myself.”

