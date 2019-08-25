Hundreds take part in Hazardous Waste Collection in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — Hundreds of residents took full advantage Saturday morning of an opportunity to properly dispose of hazardous materials in their homes.

With a wait that topped an hour for some people, two lanes of cars wound into Veteran’s Park up from Edward Street for Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day — a town-sponsored opportunity for safe disposal.

“We do this annually,” said Assistant Fire Chief Roger Caisse.

“It’s an opportunity for people in town to safely dispose of products that can be hazardous in their homes,” he said, like paints, solvents, auto fluids, old batteries and more.

Clean Harbors, an international environmental clean up company, brought some two dozen employees down from its Bristol branch to gather, sort and prepare the materials for proper disposal.

“It’s very important,” Fairfield resident Cooper Harris said of the process.

“Given the amount of environmental things that are going on in today’s world, all that they’re doing is preventing things from ending up in dumpsters and ending up in the ocean,” he said.

Caisse said it’s not only a good opportunity for residents to make a conscientious environmental choice, but leaving some of these materials in the home over time can create potential toxic and fire hazards, so it’s better to live without them.

“I think it’s a great thing that the town does,” said one resident. “I come every year.”