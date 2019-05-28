Hundreds volunteer after Missouri tornado tore 32-mile path

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hundreds of volunteers from around the state have turned out to help clean up debris in Missouri's capital city following a powerful tornado.

The National Weather Service says the tornado that struck Jefferson City traveled 32 miles through central Missouri. It began southwest of Eldon in Miller County late Wednesday, tore through Cole County and crossed the Missouri River before dying out in Callaway County.

United Way of Central Missouri President Ann Bax said about 750 volunteers had helped clear debris from damaged homes and trees as of mid-Tuesday. Others have volunteered independently.

Jefferson City's airport remained under water Tuesday from the flooded Missouri River.

Levee district president David Boessen said floodwaters created an estimated 100-yard breach in a levee after flowing over the top of it last Friday.