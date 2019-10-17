Hundreds without power in Fairfield after storm

FAIRFIELD — Hundreds of residents remained without power Thursday morning after strong winds and rain hit Connecticut.

As of 9:45 a.m. Thursday, United Illuminating reported 244 remaining outages in town, just over one percent of their 24,166 Fairfield customers.

A total of 42,020 customers throughout the state were without power Thursday morning, according to UI and Eversource.

Fairfield police said they encountered some storm-related incidents, but nothing of major concern.

“We did have some wires and trees down, but no significant issues that had a long-term impact,” Capt. Robert Kalamaras said.

Gusts up to 60 mph were expected to continue throughout the day Thursday, with the National Weather Service posting a High Wind Warning until 6 p.m.

“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines,” the warning said. “Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”

rscharf@hearstmediact.com