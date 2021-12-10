Hungarian court declines challenge to primacy of EU law

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary's Constitutional Court on Friday declined to rule on a motion challenging the primacy of European Union law in a case involving the country's treatment of refugees and asylum-seekers.
The decision came after Justice Minister Judit Varga challenged a ruling last December from the EU's top court which found Hungary had failed to respect EU law by conducting pushbacks of people entering the country without authorization, denying them the right to apply for asylum and detaining them in “transit zones” along the southern border with Serbia.