Hurricane Rick heads for landfall on Mexico's southern coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A slightly strengthened and compact Hurricane Rick closed in on Mexico’s southern Pacific coast, heading toward a predicted landfall late Monday morning amid warnings of potential flash floods in the coastal mountains.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Rick had maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour (150 kph) late Sunday and was expected to go ashore somewhere on the coast between the resort of Zihuatanejo and the seaport of Lazaro Cardenas. It was centered about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south of Zihuatanejo and moving north at 6 mph (9 kph).