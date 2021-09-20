'I just cry': Dying of hunger in Ethiopia's blockaded Tigray CARA ANNA, Associated Press Sep. 20, 2021 Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 2:27 a.m.
In this photo provided anonymously, a severely malnourished child is treated in an intensive care unit at the Ayder Referral Hospital, where medicines have almost run out and hospital staffers haven't been paid since June, in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia in Sept. 2021.
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — In parts of Ethiopia’s Tigray region, people now eat only green leaves for days. At a health center last week, a mother and her newborn weighing just 1.7 pounds died from hunger. In every district of the more than 20 where one aid group works, residents have starved to death.
For months, the United Nations has warned of famine. Now internal documents and witness accounts reveal the first starvation deaths since Ethiopia’s government in June imposed what the U.N. calls “a de facto humanitarian aid blockade.”