IA-Dem-StSen-Contested
17 of 17 precincts - 100 percent
Tricia Gavin 3,365 - 39 percent
Michael Libbie 1,171 - 13 percent
x-Sarah Trone Garriott 4,154 - 48 percent
39 of 39 precincts - 100 percent
x-Cynthia Oppedal Paschen 3,071 - 67 percent
Keith Puntenney 1,501 - 33 percent
40 of 40 precincts - 100 percent
Alvin Aragon 611 - 17 percent
x-Ivy Schuster 2,978 - 83 percent
29 of 29 precincts - 100 percent
x-Tom Courtney 3,527 - 72 percent
Rex Troute 572 - 12 percent
Kevin Warth 767 - 16 percent
AP Elections 06-03-2020 12:52
