IA-Winners

By The Associated Press

Here is a list of winners of races in Iowa.

Governor

Fred Hubbell, Dem

Secretary of State

Deidre DeJear, Dem

U.S. House - District 1

Abby Finkenauer, Dem

U.S. House - District 3

Cindy Axne, Dem

U.S. House - District 4

J.D. Scholten, Dem

U.S. House - District 4

Steve King (i), GOP

State Senate - District 1

Zach Whiting, GOP

State Senate - District 19

Jack Whitver (i), GOP

State Senate - District 21

Claire Celsi, Dem

State Senate - District 25

Annette Sweeney (i), GOP

State Senate - District 37

Zach Wahls, Dem

State Senate - District 41

Mary Stewart, Dem

State Senate - District 41

Mariannette Miller-Meeks, GOP

State House - District 5

Thomas Jeneary, GOP

State House - District 9

Ann Meyer, GOP

State House - District 10

Mike Sexton (i), GOP

State House - District 15

LeAnn Hughes, GOP

State House - District 20

Ray Sorensen, GOP

State House - District 23

David Sieck (i), GOP

State House - District 26

Rebel Snodgrass, GOP

State House - District 28

Ann Fields, Dem

State House - District 28

Jon Thorup, GOP

State House - District 30

Kent Balduchi, Dem

State House - District 31

Rick Olson (i), Dem

State House - District 38

Heather Matson, Dem

State House - District 44

Anna Bergman, GOP

State House - District 47

Phil Thompson, GOP

State House - District 56

Lori Egan, Dem

State House - District 68

Molly Donahue, Dem

State House - District 75

Paula Denison, Dem

State House - District 80

Holly Brink, GOP

State House - District 83

Jeff Kurtz, Dem

State House - District 84

Joe Mitchell, GOP

State House - District 87

Tim Goodwin, GOP

State House - District 88

Lanny Hillyard, Dem

State House - District 99

Lindsay James, Dem