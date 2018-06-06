https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/IA-Winners-12971123.php
IA-Winners
Published 2:21 am, Wednesday, June 6, 2018
By The Associated Press
Here is a list of winners of races in Iowa.
Fred Hubbell, Dem
Deidre DeJear, Dem
Abby Finkenauer, Dem
Cindy Axne, Dem
J.D. Scholten, Dem
Steve King (i), GOP
Zach Whiting, GOP
Jack Whitver (i), GOP
Claire Celsi, Dem
Annette Sweeney (i), GOP
Zach Wahls, Dem
Mary Stewart, Dem
Mariannette Miller-Meeks, GOP
Thomas Jeneary, GOP
Ann Meyer, GOP
Mike Sexton (i), GOP
LeAnn Hughes, GOP
Ray Sorensen, GOP
David Sieck (i), GOP
Rebel Snodgrass, GOP
Ann Fields, Dem
Jon Thorup, GOP
Kent Balduchi, Dem
Rick Olson (i), Dem
Heather Matson, Dem
Anna Bergman, GOP
Phil Thompson, GOP
Lori Egan, Dem
Molly Donahue, Dem
Paula Denison, Dem
Holly Brink, GOP
Jeff Kurtz, Dem
Joe Mitchell, GOP
Tim Goodwin, GOP
Lanny Hillyard, Dem
Lindsay James, Dem
