IEMA urges residents to learn lifesaving skills

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois officials are encouraging residents to learn lifesaving skills which could make a big difference for family and neighbors during a disaster.

Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau said lifesaving skills include first aid, CPR, fire prevention and utility management.

“Emergencies can happen fast and it can take time for first responders to arrive on the scene,” Tate-Nadeau said in a statement earlier this month. “By enhancing your skill-set, you are trained and skilled to be the help until first responders arrive.”

When disasters hit, residents should turn off all utilities, including gas, water and electricity to their homes. If your home is in an area prone to flooding or earthquakes, there are online guides for flood mitigation and earthquake protection.

For fire prevention, make sure homes have functioning smoke alarms and carbon-monoxide detectors and at least one fire extinguisher. The National Fire Protection Association offers of a lot of resources to help.

Basic first aid and knowledge of CPR can be instrumental in saving lives of loved ones or neighbors. The American Red Cross has information about where to take courses in these skills.

___

Online: Disaster preparedness: www.Ready.Illinois.gov