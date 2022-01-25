Amid omicron and inflation, IMF cuts world growth forecasts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its forecast for the world economy this year, citing the spread of COVID-19's omicron variant, higher energy prices, an uptick in inflation and a deteriorating outlook for the world's two biggest economies — the United States and China.
The 190-country lending agency now forecasts the global economy will expand 4.4% in 2022. That's down from an estimated 5.9% last year and from the 4.9% the IMF was forecasting for 2022 back in October.