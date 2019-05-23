IU, baseball team partner for vision training study

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Nicholas Port had everything lined up for a study that would help determine the effectiveness of vision training in athletes. The grant was written, the funding was secured, and IU baseball coach Chris Lemonis had agreed to let some of his players participate.

"Then I read in the newspaper Lemonis was going to Mississippi State," Port said.

It only took about a week for Indiana University to announce Jeff Mercer, then head coach at Wright State University, would replace Lemonis. But meeting with an associate professor in the IU School of Optometry about a research project wasn't exactly at the top of the new coach's priority list.

"That was a time when I was drinking out of the fire hose," Mercer said. "I was overwhelmed with everything going on."

About a week before data collection was supposed to begin, Port got word that he could meet with Mercer. The new coach wasn't just OK with his players participating in the study, he was excited to be a part of it.

"When he was outlining the program, it really was a hand in glove," Mercer said. "It was the perfect union."

Vision training regimens have been around, at a clinical level, for at least 30 years, Port said. They have grown in popularity, especially during the past 15 years, as the cost of computers and other related equipment has decreased. However, no one had tried to do a systematic, rigorous study of the effectiveness of these methods.

Greg Appelbaum, an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the Duke University School of Medicine, wanted to change that. Appelbaum was familiar with Port's work on concussion testing in athletes and reached out to him.

Appelbaum already had a grant from the U.S. Army Research Office for a related study. He pitched adding the vision training study on to that and the Army provided Port with about $24,000 for his portion.

"They have interest in vision training to make better soldiers," Port said.

Last fall, the two researchers conducted a pilot study with baseball players at Duke and IU. Players in Bloomington went to the Rink Center for Sports Medicine and Technology at Memorial Stadium three times a week for nine weeks. The vision training involved three devices: a light rail, strobe glasses and sensory tablets.

For the light rail, players were asked to press a button when a light moving down a track reached a specific location. This test was designed to simulate the eye movement required to trace a baseball in flight.

Strobe glasses allowed researchers to block a player's vision for a certain percentage of time while they swung a bat at a ball in flight. They would often start easy, with only 5 percent of a player's field of vision obstructed, and then increase it.

Several drills can be performed using tablets and smartphones. For one, the tablets were placed on a stand at eye level. A circle would then zip across the screen. At one point, the circle would turn into the letter "C'' and face one of four directions. Players would use handsets to indicate which way the letter "C'' was facing when it appeared. This was done with players standing at varying distances from the tablet.

To measure effectiveness, players went through five days of batting practice at Bart Kaufman Field before and after the vision training. So far, the training seems to have had a positive impact, Port said, but it will be another year before the results are published.

"We need to repeat this with a larger sample size," Port said.

In addition to baseball players, Port said, the IU softball team has agreed to participate in the study next fall. He's thankful coaches of both teams were willing to let their players participate.

Mercer said he's happy to be involved. While he wants to be successful this season, he also wants to build a foundation to become a national power for decades to come. Understanding how to effectively and efficiently improve a player's hand-eye coordination could help Mercer achieve that goal.

"If it works, this could be a fundamental part of our program for the next 20 years," he said.

__

Source: The Herald-Times

___

Information from: The Herald Times, http://www.heraldtimesonline.com

This is an Indiana Exchange story shared by The Herald-Times