NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City highway was engulfed in flames from exploding propane tanks late Monday after a delivery truck hit a patch of ice, rammed a guardrail and flipped on its side, police said.

The crash, around midnight on the Long Island Expressway in Queens, sparked a blaze that took firefighters about 90 minutes to bring under control, the fire department said. Part of the highway was closed for about four hours.