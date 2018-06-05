Ice cream maker, NY brewery team to create "Fudgie the Beer"

ELMSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — A brewing company in New York has teamed with Carvel to create "Fudgie the Whale" cake-themed beer.

The stout beer is brewed with the ice cream cake maker's signature chocolate and fudge and is 6 percent alcohol by volume. Captain Lawrence Brewing Company says the beer pairs well with smoked foods, and also chocolate desserts.

The beer is based on Carvel's Fudgie the Whale, a famed chocolate ice cream cake formed in the shape of a whale.

WNBC-TV reports first batch of "Fudgie the Beer" went on sale on Wednesday and sold out the same day. Captain Lawrence says it is already brewing another batch, which will be ready for sale on June 15.

The beer will only be available at Captain Lawrence's beer hall in Elmsford.

