Idaho city asks judge to reject anti-mask group's lawsuit

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The city of Hailey is asking a federal judge to throw out a lawsuit brought by an anti-mask group, arguing the group's members can't show they've actually been harmed by a local mask mandate.
The city of Hailey and other central Idaho towns surrounding the popular Sun Valley ski resort were at the epicenter of the state's first major coronavirus outbreak in March 2020. The city enacted its mask mandate — requiring most people to wear masks in public when indoors or outside when social distancing is impossible — in July 2020, and a version of the order has remained in place ever since.