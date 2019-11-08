Idaho governor orders health review of Lake Coeur d'Alene

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The governor of Idaho has ordered a third-party data review of Lake Coeur d'Alene as its health continues to deteriorate.

The Spokesman-Review reported Thursday that Republican Gov. Brad Little announced the request Wednesday at an annual water quality conference.

Coeur d'Alene Tribe and state officials say a decade of collected data has shown the lake contains an increased volume of phosphorus and sediment polluted with lead and other heavy metals caused in part by human development.

Coeur d'Alene Tribe officials withdrew from the lake management plan in September in response to increased toxin levels and perceived lack of action.

Officials say the request indicates support and concern from the governor's office.

Little says the report must detail the sufficiency of current data and offer recommendations to address any identified concerns.

