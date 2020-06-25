Idaho restrictions to remain as virus infections spread

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — There are too many coronavirus infections to lift additional restrictions, Idaho Gov. Brad Little said Thursday, and the state will remain in the fourth and final stage of his plan to reopen during the pandemic.

The Republican governor also announced that he's moving the state to a regional response system for reopening.

Little said the regional response will allow the state’s seven local health districts to evaluate conditions in their areas and decide on restrictions.

Stage 4 was originally scheduled to expire Saturday. It allows gatherings of more than 50 people as long as precautions are taken. It will now remain in effect for at least another two weeks.

Idaho has six metrics for moving ahead through the stages and had cleared all of them up to Thursday. But Little said the state failed to meet criteria on more than half of the requirements.

Officials said during the last two weeks, the number of reported cases trended upward, the number of positive tests trended upward, the average percent positive of those tested exceeded 5%, and the illness among health care workers exceeded allowable limits.