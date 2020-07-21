Police: Idaho suspect in shootout was part of 2016 standoff

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Multnomah County (Oregon) Sheriff's Office shows Sean Anderson. The Idaho State Police has identified Anderson as a man injured during a police pursuit and shootout in northern Idaho on Saturday, July 18, 2020, that began during an attempted traffic stop for an apparent equipment violation. (Multnomah County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) less FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Multnomah County (Oregon) Sheriff's Office shows Sean Anderson. The Idaho State Police has identified Anderson as a man injured during a police pursuit and ... more Photo: Uncredited, AP Photo: Uncredited, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Police: Idaho suspect in shootout was part of 2016 standoff 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Idaho State Police have identified a man injured during a shootout in northern Idaho as a participant in a 41-day armed occupation in 2016 at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon.

Sean L. Anderson, 52, of Riggins was identified Monday following a pursuit and shootout Saturday that followed an attempted traffic stop for an apparent equipment violation, The Lewiston Tribune reported.

Anderson was stopped on U.S. Highway 12 but then drove off, leading FBI agents and officers with other agencies on a pursuit lasting about 30 miles (48 kilometers), from Kamiah to Ferdinand, Idaho, police said.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle stopped in a residential area and shots were fired. Anderson was hospitalized and his condition could not be verified Monday, the Tribune reported. No officers were injured.

Idaho State Police and the FBI are investigating. Police Captain Rich Adamson on Monday declined to make more details public.

It wasn’t immediately known if Anderson has obtained an attorney, and online court records didn’t include any information Tuesday about the incident.

Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings declined to name the officers involved, and said a deputy from his department had been placed on paid administrative leave until the investigation is complete.

Giddings confirmed Anderson was one of the last four holdouts during the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge protest, along with Ammon Bundy of Emmett, Idaho.

Anderson joined occupiers who were protesting what they said was the federal government taking over private land in the area.

He pleaded guilty to trespass and was sentenced to a year of probation and fined $1,000 in restitution to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.