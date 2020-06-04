Idaho woman kills 5-year-old son and self, authorities say

KIMBERLY, Idaho (AP) — A mother killed her 5-year-old son and then herself at their home in Idaho, police said.

Authorities in Kimberly are investigating the deaths that were discovered by the woman's boyfriend May 24, The Times-News reported Wednesday.

They each died of a single gunshot wound and the mother’s wound was self-inflicted, Kimberly Police Chief Jeff Perry said.

The victim's names were not immediately released.

The woman’s boyfriend was camping but cut the trip short when he became worried about the woman, Perry said.

He returned around 1:30 a.m. to the community about 7 miles (11 kilometers) east of Twin Falls and found the pair in the woman's home.