Identity unknown of dead woman pulled from California river

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the body found in a bag pulled from the Mokelumne River in Northern California earlier this week was a woman believed to be 25 to 40 years old.

The Sacramento Bee reports the Sacramento County Coroner's Office and the county crime lab are examining to the remains with the hopes of recovering evidence to identify the woman.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Department says a fisherman found a bag containing the remains Sunday morning in the southern area of the county.

The department says the woman had a light complexion and shoulder-length brown or auburn hair. Detectives believe she may have gone missing sometime in March.

Authorities ask that people with information on the case to call the sheriff's department.

___

Information from: The Sacramento Bee, http://www.sacbee.com