Illinois AG probes suburban police force after 2020 death

CHICAGO (AP) — The Illinois attorney general announced Wednesday that his office will investigate a suburban Chicago police force for possible unconstitutional or unlawful policing following the 2020 death of a Black man in police custody.
The civil investigation was requested in June 2020 by Joliet's mayor and council members about five months after the death of 37-year-old Eric Lurry. He died in a police vehicle after a drug-related arrest. The coroner called it a drug overdose death and prosecutors concluded there was no police misconduct related to the death. But video released by a sergeant, which showed an officer slapping Lurry, raised questions.