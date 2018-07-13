Illinois Governor's Mansion to reopen after renovation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. Bruce Rauner and first lady Diana Rauner are officially reopening the Illinois Governor's Mansion after a more than two-year renovation.

A grand re-opening is scheduled for Saturday at the historic Springfield residence. It will include a morning ceremony and public tours of the mansion.

A privately funded, roughly $15 million renovation began in early 2015. It included installing a new roof, HVAC system and entrance. Work also was done to ensure the mansion complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The mansion now has a new visitor center. Guests also may view artwork and several exhibits, including one on Illinois life during the Civil War.

The building just blocks from the Illinois Capitol was built in 1855 and is the third-oldest state governor's residence in the U.S.