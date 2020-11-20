Illinois State University president plans to retire in June

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State University President Larry Dietz announced Friday that he plans to retire next summer after more than six years as the school’s leader.

Dietz plans to retire on June 30, 2021, after nearly a decade at the university — the last 6½ as the leader of the Normal campus, The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reported.

A search for his successor will begin immediately, said Julie Jones, chair of the board of trustees.

Dietz was named school president in March 2014 after the short tenure of Timothy Flanagan.

His accomplishments as president include a fund-raising campaign, “Redbirds Rising,” which ended in July after raising a record $180.9 million and exceeding its original $150 million goal.

Dietz has been at ISU since 2011, first joining the staff as vice president for student affairs and a professor in the department of education administration and foundations. He was vice chancellor for student affairs at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale for 11 years before coming to ISU.

In February, the board of trustees awarded him a performance bonus of $48,000 on top of his base salary of $375,000. In May, the board extended his contract through the end of the year.