Illinois boy found dead in Gary had partially frozen organs

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A 6-year-old Illinois boy whose body was found in Gary after he went missing died of hypothermia, the Lake County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday in a pending cause of death.

A postmortem examination conducted Monday on Damari Perry of North Chicago found an extremely cold core temperature and partially frozen internal organs, the office said in a news release. The exam also found a scattered discoloration of the skin on the right leg and postmortem thermal injury or charring over the body, it said.