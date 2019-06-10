https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Illinois-cop-takes-off-shoes-gives-them-to-13965293.php
Illinois cop takes off shoes, gives them to homeless man
NILES, Ill. (AP) — A police officer in suburban Chicago took off his shoes and gave them to a homeless man who had tripped because of poor footwear.
The Niles police department says on Facebook that Officer Brian Zagorski gave up his shoes Saturday. He also offered a pack with toiletries and clothing, but the man politely declined.
Facebook followers were impressed. Dawn Stenstrom wrote, "Kindness doesn't cost a thing."
View Comments