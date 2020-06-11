Illinois' coronavirus deaths at 6,095, including 9-month-old

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Wednesday that a Chicago infant’s death in March was caused by COVID-19, a rare instance of a baby dying from the virus.

The announcement came as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported the confirmed death toll related to COVID-19 reached 6,095, with 77 additional fatalities reported Wednesday. The department also reported 625 new known cases, which pushes Illinois' total to 129,837. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

The medical examiner’s office said 9-month-old Joseph Myles died on March 23 at Mercy Hospital in Chicago as a result of viral pneumonia due to two strains of coronavirus infection. The death was ruled natural.

According to the medical examiners’ office, an autopsy found the infant’s lungs were congested, indicating an infection. Tissue samples were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ultimately the medical examiner’s office determined both coronavirus NL-63 and COVID-19 induced viral pneumonia caused the boy’s death, medical examiner’s office spokeswoman Natalia Derevyanny said.

The medical examiner’s office noted in its report that Myles’ family had reported he had a history of a cold and cough.