Illinois governor signs bill barring right-to-work zones

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Legislation barring local governments from establishing what is known as right-to-work zones has been signed by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The bill prohibits laws barring employers and labor organizations from signing contracts that require workers to join unions or pay dues.

The law, which takes effect immediately, is a result of the Chicago suburb of Lincolnshire creating a right-to-work zone in 2015. The ordinance was overturned by a federal court, but the village has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

During a bill-signing event at the Capitol on Friday, Pritzker said the legislation "makes it abundantly clear that we have turned the page here in Illinois."

Former Gov. Bruce Rauner was a proponent of right-to-work zones. In 2017, Rauner vetoed a previous version of the bill.