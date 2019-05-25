Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at a state Capitol news conference in Springfield, Ill., as state Treasurer Michael Frerichs looks on.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois General Assembly is entering the final week of its spring session. And not surprisingly, lawmakers have a slate of major issues left to tackle.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his Democratic legislative colleagues want to approve Pritzker's agenda before the legislative session's scheduled May 31 adjournment.

Foremost, Pritzker is calling for a balanced budget accomplished with the help of new revenue sources that need legislative approval. He's banking on hundreds of millions of dollars from legalizing recreational marijuana use and sports betting. Those debates come as leaders negotiate a $39 billion spending plan.

Pritzker's plan for a constitutional amendment to introduce a progressive income tax system has won Senate approval but awaits House action.

Pritzker also proposed an array of new taxes to fund a $41.5 billion construction program.