URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois man has been convicted of a traffic offense and fined $250 in connection with a highway collision last summer that killed a young bicyclist.

Champaign County Judge Ronda Holliman found Shawn H. Allen, 53, of St. Joseph guilty Thursday of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident that led to the death of Matthew Correll, 18, of Gifford.