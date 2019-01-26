Illinois public hearing scheduled on industrial hemp rules

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois officials have scheduled a public hearing on proposed regulations for industrial hemp production and processing.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture will have the hearing at 1 p.m. Feb. 5 at the department's John R. Block Building.

People wishing to make comments must sign up beforehand. Registration begins at noon. Organizations should choose one representative to speak.

The proposed rules were published in December after a law allowing for hemp production was signed last summer. It allows individuals or corporations licensed through the Agriculture Department to cultivate hemp.

Written comments are also accepted by email, fax or letter through Feb. 11.

After approval of the rules, the Agriculture Department will begin accepting applications for industrial hemp licenses and registration.