Illinois reports record 7,899 new virus cases, 46 new deaths

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois set a new single-day record for new COVID-19 infections for the third straight day Saturday with 7,899 cases.

The new total tops Friday’s record of 6,943 cases. On Thursday, the state reported 6,363 cases, which also set a record at the time.

Illinois now has a total of 410,300 cases, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Officials also announced an additional 46 deaths, bringing the statewide total to 9,757 during the pandemic.

The seven-day positivity rate on tests now stands at 7.5%, the highest it has been since May 29.

Ten of Illinois' 11 regions are now operating under tighter restrictions under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reopening plan, including a ban on indoor dining and bar service.