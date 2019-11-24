Illinois soldier awarded Purple Heart for Iraq War service

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois man has been awarded the Purple Heart and other military honors for his role in combat during the Iraq War.

The (Peoria) Journal Star reports that Sergeant Matthew Bohm also received the Army Commendation Medal with Valor, the combat action badge and the meritorious unit citation.

Bohm was honored for his role in combat during an ambush of a transportation convoy on April 9, 2004. Three soldiers and five contractors were killed and 16 others were wounded.

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood presented the decorations on Friday. He calls Bohm a “hero” in the community. LaHood’s office worked with the Department of Defense to secure the medals.

___

Information from: Journal Star, http://pjstar.com