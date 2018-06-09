Illinois woman downsizes 'Impeach Trump' sign









HOLD FOR STORY - In this Tuesday, June 5, 2018, photo, Myra Becker, 94, poses for a photo outside her home in Elgin, Ill., with an a large "Impeach President Trump Now" sign which she displayed in her yard and was told by the city it had to be removed because it exceeded the size allowed by city ordinance. A city spokesperson said the has since been replaced with a smaller version that adheres to city code. (Rick West /Daily Herald via AP)

In this Wednesday, June 6, 2018, photo, Kim Gilmore, of Gilberts, Ill., prepares to modify a large "Impeach President Trump Now" sign which was displayed in the yard outside 94-year-old Myra Becker's home in Elgin, Ill., because it exceeded the size allowed by city ordinance and would have to be removed. Instead, the sign was modified to adhere to city code. (Brian Hill /Daily Herald via AP)

In this Wednesday, June 6, 2018, photo, Kim Gilmore, of Gilberts, Ill., sets out a modified "Impeach Trump" sign outside the home of 94-year-old Myra Becker's home in Elgin, Ill., after the city ordered Becker to remove her original sign that exceeded the size limits allowed by city ordinance. Gilmore modified the sign to adhere to city code. (Brian Hill /Daily Herald via AP)

ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — A 94-year-old Illinois woman has downsized a large sign she placed in her front yard that calls for President Donald Trump's impeachment because of city code.

Myra Becker put the sign up outside her Elgin home in February. It measured at about 3 feet wide by 4 feet tall and said "Impeach President Trump Now!"

The city received an anonymous inquiry last month about whether the sign complied with city code, said Molly Center, an Elgin spokeswoman. An Elgin code enforcer officer informed Becker this month that the sign had to be removed because it exceeded the size allowed by city ordinance, which is 3 square feet.

"When I first did it, I didn't think about the size. I wanted a big sign," Becker said. "I thought about it, and if that's the rules, I will conform to the rules."

The sign has since been replaced with a smaller version that adheres to city code, Center said. The city hasn't issued Becker a violation notice or a ticket since Becker agreed to comply with regulations. The city prefers to educate people about violations, she said.

"They were very straightforward — they made it very clear that the point was that it is not the content, it's the size," Becker said.

Becker said she put up the sign because she wanted to make a statement but can't attend marches or protest because of her age. She criticized Trump's foreign policy, domestic policy and trade policy, calling him "a disaster."

"I'm on a walker and there are all the things I can't do, but I can put a sign," she said.