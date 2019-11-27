Impeachment fight leaves voters cold in contested Wisconsin

Harry Rose talks about the impeachment hearings at dinner Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Sturtevant, Wis.

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — In Racine County, Wisconsin, voters on either side of the ideological spectrum say the impeachment hearings haven’t so far changed their minds on President Donald Trump.

The attitudes in the swing county in the swing state echo public polls that suggest that, nationwide, impeachment is having little effect on the president, even after congressional hearings.

It’s a disappointing response for Democrats, who had hoped to use the hearings to sway public opinion. Without that backing, it’s virtually impossible to imagine Republican senators voting to convict and remove Trump.

It’s also a reaction that leaves the political impact of this dramatic chapter in American history remarkably uncertain. If the division holds, it is possible that the impeachment inquiry and any subsequent trial may ultimately play little role in his reelection bid.