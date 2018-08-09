Improvements underway on Kings Highway East
FAIRFIELD — A $3.4 million state project on Kings Highway East that improves pedestrian access is underway.
Curbs will be relocated and replaced, and new driveway ramps and a stamped concrete median installed. The work also includes drainage improvements, minor traffic signal revisions and landscaping improvements, as well as the installation of new signs and lane striping revisions.
The state Department of Transportation has released the following information on lane closures during the construction:
Kings Highway East (U.S. Route 1)
All other roadways
No interference with one lane of operating traffic in either direction Monday through Friday between 6 and 9 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. The contractor may be allowed to maintain an alternating one-way traffic operation Monday through Friday between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.
The proposed schedule has the contractor working along U.S. Route 1 (Kings Highway East) from Chambers Street to Fairchild Avenue in 2018 and from Fairchild Avenue to Villa Avenue in 2019.
Residents can view the drawings at at the Fairfield Engineering Department or on the town website at http://bit.ly/2M5L30g
For questions or information, contact the town’s Engineering Department at 203-256-3015.