Improvements underway on Kings Highway East

FAIRFIELD — A $3.4 million state project on Kings Highway East that improves pedestrian access is underway.

The town will receive an 80 percent state reimbursement for the work, which will install new, wider, concrete sidewalks along both sides of Kings Highway from Chambers Street to Villa Avenue. The new sidewalks will include handicapped-accessible ramps, and the project also calls for a landscaped pocket park.

Curbs will be relocated and replaced, and new driveway ramps and a stamped concrete median installed. The work also includes drainage improvements, minor traffic signal revisions and landscaping improvements, as well as the installation of new signs and lane striping revisions.

The project is scheduled to be completed on July 19.

The state Department of Transportation has released the following information on lane closures during the construction:

Kings Highway East (U.S. Route 1)

No interference with two lanes of operating traffic in either direction Monday through Friday between 6 and 9 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

All other roadways

No interference with one lane of operating traffic in either direction Monday through Friday between 6 and 9 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. The contractor may be allowed to maintain an alternating one-way traffic operation Monday through Friday between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The proposed schedule has the contractor working along U.S. Route 1 (Kings Highway East) from Chambers Street to Fairchild Avenue in 2018 and from Fairchild Avenue to Villa Avenue in 2019.

Residents can view the drawings at at the Fairfield Engineering Department or on the town website at http://bit.ly/2M5L30g

For questions or information, contact the town’s Engineering Department at 203-256-3015.