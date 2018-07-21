Imrovements seen at state mental hospital under settlement

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Court-ordered improvements are producing changes at the state hospital for mental health.

KSL reports that Utah State Hospital in Provo is treating more patients and doing so more quickly, while the wait list for beds had been reduced to 15 from nearly 100.

Also, what had been a six-month wait for patients accused of crimes and deemed incompetent to stand trial until receiving services is down to a 40-day turnaround.

The hospital is working on settlement agreements resulting from 2015 litigation alleging unconstitutional detainment of prisoners who languished in jail before receiving treatment before going to trial.

Executive Director Kristen Cox of the Governor's Office of Management and Budget says hospital officials have "turned around a tough system" in the last half-year but that the need for improvement never ends.