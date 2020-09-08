In Algeria, imprisoned journalist awaits appeal hearing

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — One month after journalist Khaled Drareni was sentenced to three years in prison in Algeria, a court in the North African country will hear his appeal Tuesday.

Placard-wielding journalists were among those taking part in a small and peaceful rally Monday in the hope that Drareni, editor of the Casbah Tribune news site and Algeria correspondent of RSF and the French TV channel TV5 Monde, will be freed.

Drareni was imprisoned Aug. 10 for “inciting an unarmed gathering” and “endangering national unity” linked to coverage of Algeria’s Hirak protest movement.

One protester, researcher Nordine Grime, was optimistic, telling AP that “the matter is very embarrassing for the authorities, especially internationally, I think he will be released.”