In California, get a vaccination, ride a roller coaster DON THOMPSON, Associated Press June 16, 2021 Updated: June 16, 2021 6:13 p.m.
1 of8 California Gov. Gavin Newsom welcomes the public to Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita, Calif. Wednesday, June 16, 2021. At left, is Michael Spanos, President of Six Flags, at right is LA county supervisor Kathryn Barger. Newsom continued his tour of the state after lifting most COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP) David Crane/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 California Governor Gavin Newsom, center, welcomes the public to Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita, Calif., on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. In the background are, Don McCoy, from left, President of Six Flags Magic Mountain, Michael Spanos, President of Six Flags, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and state Sen. Henry Stern. Newsom continued his tour of the state after lifting most COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP) David Crane/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 California Gov. Gavin Newsom welcomes the public to Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita, Calif. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. In the background, from left, are; Michael Spanos, President of Six Flags, LA county supervisor Kathryn Barger and state senator Henry Stern. Newsom continued his tour of the state after lifting most COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP) David Crane/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 California Governor Gavin Newsom welcomes the public to Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita, Calif., on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. In background are Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and state Sen. Henry Stern. Newsom continued his tour of the state after lifting most COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP) David Crane/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Michael Spanos, President of Six Flags, left, talks with California Gov. Gavin Newsom as they tour Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita, Calif., Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Newsom continued his tour of the state after lifting most COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP) David Crane/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is giving away more goodies to people who get coronavirus vaccinations and plans to make it easier to show who has been inoculated as health officials and businesses encourage people to get their shots so they can fully partake in the state's newly reopened economy.
A day after giving away $1.5 million each to 10 vaccinated jackpot winners, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced a new incentive: Six Flags locations are giving free tickets to 50,000 Californians 12 and up who get at least their first vaccine dose at certain clinic locations. The tickets provided by Six Flags Entertainment Corp. are worth $4.5 million.