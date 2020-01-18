In Connecticut, 'day of action' replaces Women's March

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut organizers aren't staging a Women's March like in past years, but they're still hosting events in the state's major cities on Saturday.

Women’s March Connecticut organizers say the press conferences in front of Bridgeport Superior Court, New Haven Superior Court and the Hartford Capitol Building will highlight key issues such as abortion, gun violence, immigration, gay rights and the environment.

They say the events are meant to help get people more engaged and involved in the issues than a one-day march sometimes can.

“The previous marches have been powerful visibility events and the Women’s March CT has worked hard to amplify the voices of those most marginalized in the State of Connecticut for the last three years and now it’s time for action,” the organization said in a statement.

Marches are still happening Saturday in D.C., New York and other cities, however.

Local organizers encouraged those looking for a rally to attend those events, which also include gatherings in the Boston-area and Springfield, Massachusetts.

The marches have been held in Connecticut since 2017, when about 10,000 people gathered at the state Capitol in Hartford. Last year's Women's March in Hartford drew nearly 3,000 people.