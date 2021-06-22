In 'Good on Paper,' Iliza Shlesinger becomes a leading lady LINDSEY BAHR, AP Film Writer June 22, 2021 Updated: June 22, 2021 1:20 p.m.
1 of14 Iliza Shlesinger presents the award for collaborative video of the year at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Iliza Shlesinger presents the award for collaborative video of the year at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 This image released by Netflix shows Iliza Shlesinger, from left, Margaret Cho and Ryan Hansen in a scene from "Good On Paper." (Alex Lombardi/Netflix via AP) Alex Lombardi/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 This image released by Netflix shows Iliza Schlesinger, from left, Rebecca Rittenhouse and Margaret Cho in a scene from "Good On Paper." (Netflix via AP) NETFLIX/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 This image released by Netflix shows Ryan Hansen, left, and Iliza Schlesinger in a scene from "Good On Paper." (Netflix via AP) AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 This image released by Netflix shows Iliza Shlesinger, from left, Margaret Cho and Kimia Behpoornia in a scene from "Good On Paper." (Netflix via AP) AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 This image released by Netflix shows Ryan Hansen, left, and Iliza Shlesinger in a scene from "Good On Paper." (Netflix via AP) AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Iliza Shlesinger presents the award for collaborative video of the year at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Iliza Shlesinger arrives at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. John Amis/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
Even when she’s technically off, comedian Iliza Shlesinger is always working.
During quarantine she did a full tour of drive-in stand-up shows, refined a new hour of material, launched an online cooking show with her husband and secured a book deal. And on a recent “down day” in Nashville before presenting at the CMT Awards the next evening, she’s not relaxing: She’s doing interviews for her new movie, “Good on Paper,” which hits Netflix Wednesday.