In Greece, taxis help with race to deliver booster shots THANASSIS STAVRAKIS and DEREK GATOPOULOS, Associated Press Dec. 22, 2021 Updated: Dec. 22, 2021 12:36 p.m.
1 of9 Georgia Bisti-Bavella, 97, smiles as she receives a booster Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19, in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home – with one agency outside Athens hiring taxis to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Long before the pandemic and mobile apps, Greeks took pride in their delivery culture, the ease with which hot meals, repaired items, coffees and cold beers could appear in minutes by motorbike or carried on a hanging tray.
This Christmas season, a life-saving service has been added to the list.
