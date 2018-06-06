In New Orleans: Free swimming lessons for first responders

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans foundation and YMCA are offering free swimming lessons for first responders.

City Councilman Jay Banks organized them after learning that a New Orleans police officer had risked his life saving a woman from a flooded underpass even though he cannot swim.

Banks says that when he heard Officer Brian Frank's story, he knew he had to do something.

Banks called the Dryades YMCA, where he was a director before his election, and the Helis Foundation. The foundation is providing money for up to 200 people, and has committed to help if more than 200 need to learn.

Banks held a news conference Tuesday with officials from the Y, the foundation, and the city's fire, police, and homeland security departments.